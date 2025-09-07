통화 / EPD
EPD: Enterprise Products Partners L.P
31.68 USD 0.14 (0.44%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EPD 환율이 오늘 -0.44%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.54이고 고가는 31.86이었습니다.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
31.54 31.86
년간 변동
27.77 34.63
- 이전 종가
- 31.82
- 시가
- 31.81
- Bid
- 31.68
- Ask
- 31.98
- 저가
- 31.54
- 고가
- 31.86
- 볼륨
- 5.963 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.44%
- 월 변동
- -1.25%
- 6개월 변동
- -7.21%
- 년간 변동율
- 8.79%
