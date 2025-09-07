Valute / EPD
EPD: Enterprise Products Partners L.P
31.68 USD 0.14 (0.44%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EPD ha avuto una variazione del -0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.54 e ad un massimo di 31.86.
Segui le dinamiche di Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EPD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.54 31.86
Intervallo Annuale
27.77 34.63
- Chiusura Precedente
- 31.82
- Apertura
- 31.81
- Bid
- 31.68
- Ask
- 31.98
- Minimo
- 31.54
- Massimo
- 31.86
- Volume
- 5.963 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.21%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.79%
20 settembre, sabato