EPD: Enterprise Products Partners L.P

31.68 USD 0.14 (0.44%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EPD ha avuto una variazione del -0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.54 e ad un massimo di 31.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
31.54 31.86
Intervallo Annuale
27.77 34.63
Chiusura Precedente
31.82
Apertura
31.81
Bid
31.68
Ask
31.98
Minimo
31.54
Massimo
31.86
Volume
5.963 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.44%
Variazione Mensile
-1.25%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.21%
Variazione Annuale
8.79%
20 settembre, sabato