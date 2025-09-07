Devises / EPD
EPD: Enterprise Products Partners L.P
31.68 USD 0.14 (0.44%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de EPD a changé de -0.44% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 31.54 et à un maximum de 31.86.
Suivez la dynamique Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EPD Nouvelles
Range quotidien
31.54 31.86
Range Annuel
27.77 34.63
- Clôture Précédente
- 31.82
- Ouverture
- 31.81
- Bid
- 31.68
- Ask
- 31.98
- Plus Bas
- 31.54
- Plus Haut
- 31.86
- Volume
- 5.963 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.44%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.25%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -7.21%
- Changement Annuel
- 8.79%
20 septembre, samedi