通貨 / EPD
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
EPD: Enterprise Products Partners L.P
31.82 USD 0.23 (0.72%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EPDの今日の為替レートは、-0.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.63の安値と32.12の高値で取引されました。
Enterprise Products Partners L.Pダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EPD News
- Enterprise Products: An Inflation-Protected Bargain for Income Seekers?
- 3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Millennial Investors
- ENB's 3-Decade of Consecutive Dividend Hike: Will the Trend Continue?
- MLP Industry Analysis: High Yields And 20% Total Return Potential With Plains All American
- Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:FAIRX)
- Can ET Gain From Its Expanding Processing Capacity Amid Rising Demand?
- Western Midstream Stock: MLP With Superior Yield-To-Risk Profile (NYSE:WES)
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- EPD's Balance Sheet Sets it Apart in the Midstream Space: Here's Why
- Targa Resources: The Growth Story Isn't Over (NYSE:TRGP)
- Searching For A Retirement Income Powerhouse? Energy Transfer Is My Answer (NYSE:ET)
- Energy Transfer: Its Energy Empire Is Better Than The Rock Of The Midstream (NYSE:ET)
- Enterprise Products' $6B Capital Projects Secure Incremental Cash Flows
- 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- 4 Brilliant Ultra-Yield Pipeline Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- This Stock Offers a 7.6% Annual Dividend Yield. Time to Buy?
- Is Enterprise Products on a Strong Footing to Keep Rewarding Unitholders?
- 5 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More That You Shouldn't Hesitate to Buy Right Now
- The 2 Income Engines I Would Trust To Fund Retirement
- My Top 10 Dividend Stocks For September 2025: One Yields 12%-Plus
- The Weakest Jobs Market Since 2020: What Investors Need To Know
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Upto 9% (Sept. 2025)
- Can EPD's $6B Project Pipeline Drive Stronger Margins Ahead?
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
1日のレンジ
31.63 32.12
1年のレンジ
27.77 34.63
- 以前の終値
- 32.05
- 始値
- 32.00
- 買値
- 31.82
- 買値
- 32.12
- 安値
- 31.63
- 高値
- 32.12
- 出来高
- 6.669 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.80%
- 1年の変化
- 9.27%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K