EPD: Enterprise Products Partners L.P

31.82 USD 0.23 (0.72%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EPDの今日の為替レートは、-0.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.63の安値と32.12の高値で取引されました。

Enterprise Products Partners L.Pダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

EPD News

1日のレンジ
31.63 32.12
1年のレンジ
27.77 34.63
以前の終値
32.05
始値
32.00
買値
31.82
買値
32.12
安値
31.63
高値
32.12
出来高
6.669 K
1日の変化
-0.72%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.81%
6ヶ月の変化
-6.80%
1年の変化
9.27%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K