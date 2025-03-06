货币 / ECX
ECX: ECARX Holdings Inc - Class A
2.05 USD 0.23 (12.64%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ECX汇率已更改12.64%。当日，交易品种以低点1.81和高点2.07进行交易。
关注ECARX Holdings Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
1.81 2.07
年范围
0.76 3.26
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.82
- 开盘价
- 1.84
- 卖价
- 2.05
- 买价
- 2.35
- 最低价
- 1.81
- 最高价
- 2.07
- 交易量
- 3.277 K
- 日变化
- 12.64%
- 月变化
- 29.75%
- 6个月变化
- 48.55%
- 年变化
- 7.89%
