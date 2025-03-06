Currencies / ECX
ECX: ECARX Holdings Inc - Class A
2.05 USD 0.23 (12.64%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ECX exchange rate has changed by 12.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.81 and at a high of 2.07.
Follow ECARX Holdings Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ECX News
- Lynk & Co launches first vehicle with ECARX computing platform
- ECARX receives highest ASPICE certification for computing platform
- Crude Oil Down 2%; US Durable Goods Orders Decline In July - Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- ECARX (ECX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ECARX Reports $156 Million Q2 Revenue
- ECARX Holdings Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ECX)
- ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NIO, Xpeng among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- EHang, Molecular Partners And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX), Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)
- ECARX to power Geely Galaxy A7 intelligent cockpit with AI platform
- Ecarx stock rises after announcing global strategic partnership with Samsung
- Samsung and ECARX form global strategic partnership
- Ecarx stock jumps after releasing Google integration white paper
- Ecarx stock jumps after partnership with robotic lawn mower developer
- ECARX Secures Non-Automotive Customer for its Lidar Solution, Expanding into the High-Growth Robotics Market
- XPEL’s Growth Engine: Premium Protection, Global Reach, And Durable Cash Flow
- ECARX Debuts EXP01 Processor at RISC-V Summit Europe 2025, Outlines Next-Generation MCU Roadmap and Global RISC-V Strategy
- What's Going On With ECARX Shares Today? - ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX)
- Hyatt Hotels, THOR Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday - Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN), Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS)
- Marvell Technology, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)
- Why Is ECARX Holdings Stock Gaining Today? - ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX)
Daily Range
1.81 2.07
Year Range
0.76 3.26
- Previous Close
- 1.82
- Open
- 1.84
- Bid
- 2.05
- Ask
- 2.35
- Low
- 1.81
- High
- 2.07
- Volume
- 3.277 K
- Daily Change
- 12.64%
- Month Change
- 29.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 48.55%
- Year Change
- 7.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%