货币 / DLTH
DLTH: Duluth Holdings Inc - Class B
4.10 USD 0.23 (5.94%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DLTH汇率已更改5.94%。当日，交易品种以低点3.90和高点4.28进行交易。
关注Duluth Holdings Inc - Class B动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
DLTH新闻
- Duluth Has Changed Strategy And Is Working, But The Stock Is Too Optimistic (NASDAQ:DLTH)
- This State Street Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH)
- Duluth Holdings Q2 Review: Succeeding Turnaround Supports More Upside (NASDAQ:DLTH)
- Baird upgrades Duluth Holdings stock rating to Outperform on improved profitability
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.77%
- Duluth Holdings Grows Q2 Profit Margins
- Duluth Posts 7% Sales Drop in Fiscal Q2
- Duluth Holdings Q2 2025 presentation: Returns to profitability despite sales decline
- Duluth Holdings (DLTH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Duluth Holdings Inc earnings beat by $0.13, revenue topped estimates
- Duluth stock surges after workforce reduction to streamline operations
- Duluth Trading cuts workforce by 3% amid restructuring
日范围
3.90 4.28
年范围
1.58 4.66
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.87
- 开盘价
- 3.94
- 卖价
- 4.10
- 买价
- 4.40
- 最低价
- 3.90
- 最高价
- 4.28
- 交易量
- 773
- 日变化
- 5.94%
- 月变化
- 80.62%
- 6个月变化
- 141.18%
- 年变化
- 9.33%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值