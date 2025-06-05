Currencies / DLTH
DLTH: Duluth Holdings Inc - Class B
4.10 USD 0.23 (5.94%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DLTH exchange rate has changed by 5.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.90 and at a high of 4.28.
Follow Duluth Holdings Inc - Class B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DLTH News
- Duluth Has Changed Strategy And Is Working, But The Stock Is Too Optimistic (NASDAQ:DLTH)
- This State Street Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH)
- Duluth Holdings Q2 Review: Succeeding Turnaround Supports More Upside (NASDAQ:DLTH)
- Baird upgrades Duluth Holdings stock rating to Outperform on improved profitability
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.77%
- Duluth Holdings Grows Q2 Profit Margins
- Duluth Posts 7% Sales Drop in Fiscal Q2
- Duluth Holdings Q2 2025 presentation: Returns to profitability despite sales decline
- Duluth Holdings (DLTH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Duluth Holdings Inc earnings beat by $0.13, revenue topped estimates
- Duluth Holdings announces resignation of chief merchandising officer
- Duluth stock surges after workforce reduction to streamline operations
- Duluth Trading cuts workforce by 3% amid restructuring
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Duluth Holdings Inc. 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:DLTH)
- Duluth Holdings Q1 2025 slides: sales drop 12%, maintains annual outlook
- Duluth Holdings shares jump 9% on earnings beat
Daily Range
3.90 4.28
Year Range
1.58 4.66
- Previous Close
- 3.87
- Open
- 3.94
- Bid
- 4.10
- Ask
- 4.40
- Low
- 3.90
- High
- 4.28
- Volume
- 773
- Daily Change
- 5.94%
- Month Change
- 80.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 141.18%
- Year Change
- 9.33%
