货币 / DIS
DIS: Walt Disney Company (The)
115.28 USD 0.33 (0.29%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DIS汇率已更改-0.29%。当日，交易品种以低点114.71和高点115.85进行交易。
关注Walt Disney Company (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
114.71 115.85
年范围
80.10 124.69
- 前一天收盘价
- 115.61
- 开盘价
- 115.61
- 卖价
- 115.28
- 买价
- 115.58
- 最低价
- 114.71
- 最高价
- 115.85
- 交易量
- 12.862 K
- 日变化
- -0.29%
- 月变化
- -1.49%
- 6个月变化
- 17.25%
- 年变化
- 21.09%
