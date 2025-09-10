Currencies / DIS
DIS: Walt Disney Company (The)
114.91 USD 0.70 (0.61%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DIS exchange rate has changed by -0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 114.74 and at a high of 115.33.
Follow Walt Disney Company (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DIS News
Daily Range
114.74 115.33
Year Range
80.10 124.69
- Previous Close
- 115.61
- Open
- 115.17
- Bid
- 114.91
- Ask
- 115.21
- Low
- 114.74
- High
- 115.33
- Volume
- 3.601 K
- Daily Change
- -0.61%
- Month Change
- -1.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.87%
- Year Change
- 20.70%
