货币 / CPS
CPS: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
39.73 USD 0.60 (1.53%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CPS汇率已更改1.53%。当日，交易品种以低点39.07和高点40.05进行交易。
关注Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CPS新闻
- 波兰股市收低；截至收盘波兰华沙WIG30指数下跌0.23%
- Poland stocks lower at close of trade; WIG30 down 0.23%
- Poland stocks lower at close of trade; WIG30 down 1.64%
- 波兰股市收低；截至收盘波兰华沙WIG30指数下跌1.64%
- Cooper-Standard Has Survived; Now It's Time To Thrive (NYSE:CPS)
- Poland stocks higher at close of trade; WIG30 up 0.90%
- Wal-mart, Costco among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Earnings call transcript: Polsat Plus Q2 2025 sees growth amid challenges
- Polsat Plus Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 3.9% despite 35.6% net profit decline
- Stifel initiates Cooper-Standard Holdings stock with Buy rating
- Cooper Standard at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference: Strong Recovery and Growth Outlook
- Poland stocks higher at close of trade; WIG30 up 2.19%
- Cooper-Standard Ups '25 EBITDA View After Posting Narrower Y/Y Q2 Loss
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Monolithic Power Systems, Workiva, Interface, AppFolio And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Cooper Standard Q2 2025 slides: Margin expansion continues despite flat sales
- Why Apple Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- Poland stocks higher at close of trade; WIG30 up 0.98%
- Poland stocks lower at close of trade; WIG30 down 0.19%
- Poland stocks higher at close of trade; WIG30 up 0.63%
- Poland stocks lower at close of trade; WIG30 down 0.71%
- Poland stocks lower at close of trade; WIG30 down 0.74%
- Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Provides Operational Update
日范围
39.07 40.05
年范围
10.37 40.05
- 前一天收盘价
- 39.13
- 开盘价
- 39.21
- 卖价
- 39.73
- 买价
- 40.03
- 最低价
- 39.07
- 最高价
- 40.05
- 交易量
- 190
- 日变化
- 1.53%
- 月变化
- 9.42%
- 6个月变化
- 159.33%
- 年变化
- 190.64%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值