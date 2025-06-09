Currencies / CPS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CPS: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
39.13 USD 0.09 (0.23%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CPS exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.56 and at a high of 39.27.
Follow Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CPS News
- Poland stocks lower at close of trade; WIG30 down 1.64%
- Cooper-Standard Has Survived; Now It's Time To Thrive (NYSE:CPS)
- Poland stocks higher at close of trade; WIG30 up 0.90%
- Wal-mart, Costco among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Earnings call transcript: Polsat Plus Q2 2025 sees growth amid challenges
- Polsat Plus Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 3.9% despite 35.6% net profit decline
- Stifel initiates Cooper-Standard Holdings stock with Buy rating
- Cooper Standard at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference: Strong Recovery and Growth Outlook
- Poland stocks higher at close of trade; WIG30 up 2.19%
- Cooper-Standard Ups '25 EBITDA View After Posting Narrower Y/Y Q2 Loss
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Monolithic Power Systems, Workiva, Interface, AppFolio And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Cooper Standard Q2 2025 slides: Margin expansion continues despite flat sales
- Why Apple Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- Poland stocks higher at close of trade; WIG30 up 0.98%
- Poland stocks lower at close of trade; WIG30 down 0.19%
- Poland stocks higher at close of trade; WIG30 up 0.63%
- Poland stocks lower at close of trade; WIG30 down 0.71%
- Poland stocks lower at close of trade; WIG30 down 0.74%
- Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Provides Operational Update
- Poland stocks higher at close of trade; WIG30 up 0.11%
- Cooper-Standard: ReFi Back On The Table, Here’s What It Means For The Stock (NYSE:CPS)
- Poland stocks higher at close of trade; WIG30 up 1.16%
Daily Range
38.56 39.27
Year Range
10.37 39.78
- Previous Close
- 39.04
- Open
- 39.25
- Bid
- 39.13
- Ask
- 39.43
- Low
- 38.56
- High
- 39.27
- Volume
- 182
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 7.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 155.42%
- Year Change
- 186.25%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%