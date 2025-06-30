Währungen / CPS
CPS: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
38.56 USD 0.38 (0.98%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CPS hat sich für heute um -0.98% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 38.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 38.99 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
38.12 38.99
Jahresspanne
10.37 40.67
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 38.94
- Eröffnung
- 38.79
- Bid
- 38.56
- Ask
- 38.86
- Tief
- 38.12
- Hoch
- 38.99
- Volumen
- 31
- Tagesänderung
- -0.98%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.20%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 151.70%
- Jahresänderung
- 182.08%
