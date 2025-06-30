KurseKategorien
Währungen / CPS
Zurück zum Aktien

CPS: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc

38.56 USD 0.38 (0.98%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CPS hat sich für heute um -0.98% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 38.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 38.99 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CPS News

Tagesspanne
38.12 38.99
Jahresspanne
10.37 40.67
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
38.94
Eröffnung
38.79
Bid
38.56
Ask
38.86
Tief
38.12
Hoch
38.99
Volumen
31
Tagesänderung
-0.98%
Monatsänderung
6.20%
6-Monatsänderung
151.70%
Jahresänderung
182.08%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K