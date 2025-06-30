クォートセクション
通貨 / CPS
CPS: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc

38.94 USD 0.45 (1.17%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CPSの今日の為替レートは、1.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.13の安値と39.17の高値で取引されました。

Cooper-Standard Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
38.13 39.17
1年のレンジ
10.37 40.67
以前の終値
38.49
始値
38.30
買値
38.94
買値
39.24
安値
38.13
高値
39.17
出来高
288
1日の変化
1.17%
1ヶ月の変化
7.24%
6ヶ月の変化
154.18%
1年の変化
184.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K