通貨 / CPS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CPS: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
38.94 USD 0.45 (1.17%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CPSの今日の為替レートは、1.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.13の安値と39.17の高値で取引されました。
Cooper-Standard Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CPS News
- Cooper Standard appoints Venkat as SVP and chief IT and AI officer
- Poland stocks lower at close of trade; WIG30 down 0.19%
- Poland stocks lower at close of trade; WIG30 down 0.23%
- Poland stocks lower at close of trade; WIG30 down 1.64%
- Cooper-Standard Has Survived; Now It's Time To Thrive (NYSE:CPS)
- Poland stocks higher at close of trade; WIG30 up 0.90%
- Wal-mart, Costco among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Earnings call transcript: Polsat Plus Q2 2025 sees growth amid challenges
- Polsat Plus Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 3.9% despite 35.6% net profit decline
- Stifel initiates Cooper-Standard Holdings stock with Buy rating
- Cooper Standard at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference: Strong Recovery and Growth Outlook
- Poland stocks higher at close of trade; WIG30 up 2.19%
- Cooper-Standard Ups '25 EBITDA View After Posting Narrower Y/Y Q2 Loss
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Monolithic Power Systems, Workiva, Interface, AppFolio And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Cooper Standard Q2 2025 slides: Margin expansion continues despite flat sales
- Why Apple Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- Poland stocks higher at close of trade; WIG30 up 0.98%
- Poland stocks lower at close of trade; WIG30 down 0.19%
- Poland stocks higher at close of trade; WIG30 up 0.63%
- Poland stocks lower at close of trade; WIG30 down 0.71%
- Poland stocks lower at close of trade; WIG30 down 0.74%
- Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Provides Operational Update
1日のレンジ
38.13 39.17
1年のレンジ
10.37 40.67
- 以前の終値
- 38.49
- 始値
- 38.30
- 買値
- 38.94
- 買値
- 39.24
- 安値
- 38.13
- 高値
- 39.17
- 出来高
- 288
- 1日の変化
- 1.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 154.18%
- 1年の変化
- 184.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K