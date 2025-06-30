통화 / CPS
CPS: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
37.95 USD 0.99 (2.54%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CPS 환율이 오늘 -2.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 37.78이고 고가는 38.99이었습니다.
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
37.78 38.99
년간 변동
10.37 40.67
- 이전 종가
- 38.94
- 시가
- 38.79
- Bid
- 37.95
- Ask
- 38.25
- 저가
- 37.78
- 고가
- 38.99
- 볼륨
- 186
- 일일 변동
- -2.54%
- 월 변동
- 4.52%
- 6개월 변동
- 147.72%
- 년간 변동율
- 177.62%
20 9월, 토요일