FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / CPS
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

CPS: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc

37.95 USD 0.99 (2.54%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CPS fiyatı bugün -2.54% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 37.78 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 38.99 aralığında işlem gördü.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CPS haberleri

Günlük aralık
37.78 38.99
Yıllık aralık
10.37 40.67
Önceki kapanış
38.94
Açılış
38.79
Satış
37.95
Alış
38.25
Düşük
37.78
Yüksek
38.99
Hacim
186
Günlük değişim
-2.54%
Aylık değişim
4.52%
6 aylık değişim
147.72%
Yıllık değişim
177.62%
21 Eylül, Pazar