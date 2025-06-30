Dövizler / CPS
CPS: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
37.95 USD 0.99 (2.54%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CPS fiyatı bugün -2.54% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 37.78 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 38.99 aralığında işlem gördü.
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
37.78 38.99
Yıllık aralık
10.37 40.67
- Önceki kapanış
- 38.94
- Açılış
- 38.79
- Satış
- 37.95
- Alış
- 38.25
- Düşük
- 37.78
- Yüksek
- 38.99
- Hacim
- 186
- Günlük değişim
- -2.54%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.52%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 147.72%
- Yıllık değişim
- 177.62%
21 Eylül, Pazar