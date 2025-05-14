货币 / CNTB
CNTB: Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares
1.61 USD 0.01 (0.62%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CNTB汇率已更改0.62%。当日，交易品种以低点1.59和高点1.70进行交易。
关注Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CNTB新闻
- Connect Biopharma Posts Q2 Revenue Drop
- What Makes Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (CNTB) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Connect Biopharma stock rating reiterated as Outperform by Northland
- Connect Biopharma appoints Jim Schoeneck to board of directors
- Connect Biopharma appoints James A. Schoeneck to board of directors
- Connect Biopharma stock rises after announcing plan to terminate ADR program
- Connect Biopharma to terminate ADR program, list ordinary shares
- Connect Biopharma regains Nasdaq compliance with minimum bid price rule
- Connect Biopharma regains Nasdaq compliance with $1 minimum bid price
- Connect Biopharma’s partner submits new drug application in China
- Connect Biopharma reports positive data for asthma treatment
- Connect Biopharma Announces Two Oral Presentations at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) 2025 Annual Congress
- Connect Biopharma to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in June
- Connect Biopharma Presents Data Supporting Development of Rademikibart at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 International Conference
- Connect Biopharma Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
- Connect Biopharma Initiates Phase 2 Seabreeze STAT COPD Study Evaluating Rademikibart for the Treatment of Acute Exacerbations in COPD
日范围
1.59 1.70
年范围
0.51 2.86
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.60
- 开盘价
- 1.66
- 卖价
- 1.61
- 买价
- 1.91
- 最低价
- 1.59
- 最高价
- 1.70
- 交易量
- 58
- 日变化
- 0.62%
- 月变化
- -21.46%
- 6个月变化
- 155.56%
- 年变化
- 15.83%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值