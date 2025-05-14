Moedas / CNTB
CNTB: Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares
1.61 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CNTB para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.57 e o mais alto foi 1.63.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
1.57 1.63
Faixa anual
0.51 2.86
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.61
- Open
- 1.57
- Bid
- 1.61
- Ask
- 1.91
- Low
- 1.57
- High
- 1.63
- Volume
- 108
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -21.46%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 155.56%
- Mudança anual
- 15.83%
