CNTB: Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares
1.61 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CNTBの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.57の安値と1.63の高値で取引されました。
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CNTB News
- Connect Biopharma Posts Q2 Revenue Drop
- What Makes Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (CNTB) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Connect Biopharma stock rating reiterated as Outperform by Northland
- Connect Biopharma appoints Jim Schoeneck to board of directors
- Connect Biopharma appoints James A. Schoeneck to board of directors
- Connect Biopharma stock rises after announcing plan to terminate ADR program
- Connect Biopharma to terminate ADR program, list ordinary shares
- Connect Biopharma regains Nasdaq compliance with minimum bid price rule
- Connect Biopharma regains Nasdaq compliance with $1 minimum bid price
- Connect Biopharma’s partner submits new drug application in China
- Connect Biopharma reports positive data for asthma treatment
- Connect Biopharma Announces Two Oral Presentations at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) 2025 Annual Congress
- Connect Biopharma to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in June
- Connect Biopharma Presents Data Supporting Development of Rademikibart at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 International Conference
- Connect Biopharma Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
- Connect Biopharma Initiates Phase 2 Seabreeze STAT COPD Study Evaluating Rademikibart for the Treatment of Acute Exacerbations in COPD
1日のレンジ
1.57 1.63
1年のレンジ
0.51 2.86
- 以前の終値
- 1.61
- 始値
- 1.57
- 買値
- 1.61
- 買値
- 1.91
- 安値
- 1.57
- 高値
- 1.63
- 出来高
- 108
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -21.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 155.56%
- 1年の変化
- 15.83%
