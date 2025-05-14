Le taux de change de CNTB a changé de -2.48% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.56 et à un maximum de 1.65.

Suivez la dynamique Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.