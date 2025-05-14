CotationsSections
Devises / CNTB
CNTB: Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares

1.57 USD 0.04 (2.48%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CNTB a changé de -2.48% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.56 et à un maximum de 1.65.

Range quotidien
1.56 1.65
Range Annuel
0.51 2.86
Clôture Précédente
1.61
Ouverture
1.61
Bid
1.57
Ask
1.87
Plus Bas
1.56
Plus Haut
1.65
Volume
43
Changement quotidien
-2.48%
Changement Mensuel
-23.41%
Changement à 6 Mois
149.21%
Changement Annuel
12.95%
20 septembre, samedi