통화 / CNTB
CNTB: Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares
1.57 USD 0.04 (2.48%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CNTB 환율이 오늘 -2.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.56이고 고가는 1.65이었습니다.
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CNTB News
- Connect Biopharma Posts Q2 Revenue Drop
- What Makes Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (CNTB) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Connect Biopharma stock rating reiterated as Outperform by Northland
- Connect Biopharma appoints Jim Schoeneck to board of directors
- Connect Biopharma appoints James A. Schoeneck to board of directors
- Connect Biopharma stock rises after announcing plan to terminate ADR program
- Connect Biopharma to terminate ADR program, list ordinary shares
- Connect Biopharma regains Nasdaq compliance with minimum bid price rule
- Connect Biopharma regains Nasdaq compliance with $1 minimum bid price
- Connect Biopharma’s partner submits new drug application in China
- Connect Biopharma reports positive data for asthma treatment
- Connect Biopharma Announces Two Oral Presentations at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) 2025 Annual Congress
- Connect Biopharma to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in June
- Connect Biopharma Presents Data Supporting Development of Rademikibart at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 International Conference
- Connect Biopharma Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
- Connect Biopharma Initiates Phase 2 Seabreeze STAT COPD Study Evaluating Rademikibart for the Treatment of Acute Exacerbations in COPD
일일 변동 비율
1.56 1.65
년간 변동
0.51 2.86
- 이전 종가
- 1.61
- 시가
- 1.61
- Bid
- 1.57
- Ask
- 1.87
- 저가
- 1.56
- 고가
- 1.65
- 볼륨
- 43
- 일일 변동
- -2.48%
- 월 변동
- -23.41%
- 6개월 변동
- 149.21%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.95%
20 9월, 토요일