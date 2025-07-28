货币 / CNP
CNP: CenterPoint Energy Inc (Holding Co)
37.65 USD 0.65 (1.70%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CNP汇率已更改-1.70%。当日，交易品种以低点37.59和高点38.49进行交易。
关注CenterPoint Energy Inc (Holding Co)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CNP新闻
日范围
37.59 38.49
年范围
28.56 39.31
- 前一天收盘价
- 38.30
- 开盘价
- 38.49
- 卖价
- 37.65
- 买价
- 37.95
- 最低价
- 37.59
- 最高价
- 38.49
- 交易量
- 7.785 K
- 日变化
- -1.70%
- 月变化
- 0.16%
- 6个月变化
- 3.63%
- 年变化
- 28.02%
