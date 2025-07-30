Moedas / CNP
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CNP: CenterPoint Energy Inc (Holding Co)
38.03 USD 0.38 (1.01%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CNP para hoje mudou para 1.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 37.73 e o mais alto foi 38.27.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CenterPoint Energy Inc (Holding Co). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNP Notícias
- CenterPoint Energy Restoration Bond Co II emite US$ 401,5 milhões em títulos de restauração do sistema
- CenterPoint Energy Restoration Bond Co II issues $401.5 million in system restoration bonds
- CenterPoint Energy Restoration Bond Co II emite US$ 401,5 milhões em títulos
- CenterPoint Energy Restoration Bond Co II issues $401.5 million in bonds
- CenterPoint Energy: Upside As Results Accelerate In H2 (Upgrade) (NYSE:CNP)
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- DNP: When You Desire A Safe And Steady Income Stream (NYSE:DNP)
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- Why CenterPoint Energy (CNP) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- UTG: An Excellent Utility Fund For The Long Term, But Too Expensive (NYSE:UTG)
- Why 6%+ Yielding UTG Is My Favorite AI Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTG)
- Alliant Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Sempra Energy's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CenterPoint Energy, Fortis and NiSource
- 3 Stocks to Buy From the Prospering Electric Power Industry
- NiSource Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
- Why CenterPoint Energy (CNP) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Centerpoint Energy stock hits 52-week high at 39.31 USD
- IDACORP Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Lag, EPS View Narrowed
- AES Q2 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Edison International Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- CMS Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- PG&E Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- American Electric's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
Faixa diária
37.73 38.27
Faixa anual
28.56 39.31
- Fechamento anterior
- 37.65
- Open
- 37.73
- Bid
- 38.03
- Ask
- 38.33
- Low
- 37.73
- High
- 38.27
- Volume
- 7.336 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.01%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.68%
- Mudança anual
- 29.31%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh