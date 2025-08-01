통화 / CNP
CNP: CenterPoint Energy Inc (Holding Co)
38.03 USD 0.04 (0.11%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CNP 환율이 오늘 -0.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 37.87이고 고가는 38.29이었습니다.
CenterPoint Energy Inc (Holding Co) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CNP News
- CenterPoint Energy Eyes Growth via Renewables & Capital Deployment
- CenterPoint Energy, 5억 달러 규모 채권 매입 제안
- CenterPoint Energy launches $500 million debt tender offers
- CenterPoint Energy, 4억 1521만 달러 규모 시스템 복구 채권 발행
- CenterPoint Energy Restoration Bond Co II issues $401.5 million in system restoration bonds
- CenterPoint Energy, 4억 1521만 달러 규모 채권 발행
- CenterPoint Energy Restoration Bond Co II issues $401.5 million in bonds
- CenterPoint Energy: Upside As Results Accelerate In H2 (Upgrade) (NYSE:CNP)
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- DNP: When You Desire A Safe And Steady Income Stream (NYSE:DNP)
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- Why CenterPoint Energy (CNP) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- UTG: An Excellent Utility Fund For The Long Term, But Too Expensive (NYSE:UTG)
- Why 6%+ Yielding UTG Is My Favorite AI Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTG)
- Alliant Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Sempra Energy's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CenterPoint Energy, Fortis and NiSource
- 3 Stocks to Buy From the Prospering Electric Power Industry
- NiSource Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
- Why CenterPoint Energy (CNP) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Centerpoint Energy stock hits 52-week high at 39.31 USD
- IDACORP Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Lag, EPS View Narrowed
- AES Q2 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Edison International Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
일일 변동 비율
37.87 38.29
년간 변동
28.56 39.31
- 이전 종가
- 38.07
- 시가
- 38.23
- Bid
- 38.03
- Ask
- 38.33
- 저가
- 37.87
- 고가
- 38.29
- 볼륨
- 5.582 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.11%
- 월 변동
- 1.17%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.68%
- 년간 변동율
- 29.31%
