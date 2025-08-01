QuotazioniSezioni
CNP: CenterPoint Energy Inc (Holding Co)

38.03 USD 0.04 (0.11%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CNP ha avuto una variazione del -0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.87 e ad un massimo di 38.29.

Segui le dinamiche di CenterPoint Energy Inc (Holding Co). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
37.87 38.29
Intervallo Annuale
28.56 39.31
Chiusura Precedente
38.07
Apertura
38.23
Bid
38.03
Ask
38.33
Minimo
37.87
Massimo
38.29
Volume
5.582 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.11%
Variazione Mensile
1.17%
Variazione Semestrale
4.68%
Variazione Annuale
29.31%
20 settembre, sabato