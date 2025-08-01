Valute / CNP
CNP: CenterPoint Energy Inc (Holding Co)
38.03 USD 0.04 (0.11%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CNP ha avuto una variazione del -0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.87 e ad un massimo di 38.29.
Segui le dinamiche di CenterPoint Energy Inc (Holding Co). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
37.87 38.29
Intervallo Annuale
28.56 39.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 38.07
- Apertura
- 38.23
- Bid
- 38.03
- Ask
- 38.33
- Minimo
- 37.87
- Massimo
- 38.29
- Volume
- 5.582 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- 29.31%
20 settembre, sabato