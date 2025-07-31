通貨 / CNP
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CNP: CenterPoint Energy Inc (Holding Co)
38.07 USD 0.04 (0.11%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CNPの今日の為替レートは、0.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり37.71の安値と38.34の高値で取引されました。
CenterPoint Energy Inc (Holding Co)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNP News
- センターポイント・エナジー、5億ドルの債務買い戻しオファーを開始
- CenterPoint Energy launches $500 million debt tender offers
- CenterPoint Energy Restoration Bond Co II issues $401.5 million in system restoration bonds
- センターポイント・エネルギー・レストレーション・ボンド社、4億1,521万ドルの債券発行
- CenterPoint Energy Restoration Bond Co II issues $401.5 million in bonds
- CenterPoint Energy: Upside As Results Accelerate In H2 (Upgrade) (NYSE:CNP)
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- DNP: When You Desire A Safe And Steady Income Stream (NYSE:DNP)
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- Why CenterPoint Energy (CNP) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- UTG: An Excellent Utility Fund For The Long Term, But Too Expensive (NYSE:UTG)
- Why 6%+ Yielding UTG Is My Favorite AI Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTG)
- Alliant Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Sempra Energy's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CenterPoint Energy, Fortis and NiSource
- 3 Stocks to Buy From the Prospering Electric Power Industry
- NiSource Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
- Why CenterPoint Energy (CNP) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Centerpoint Energy stock hits 52-week high at 39.31 USD
- IDACORP Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Lag, EPS View Narrowed
- AES Q2 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Edison International Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- CMS Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- PG&E Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
1日のレンジ
37.71 38.34
1年のレンジ
28.56 39.31
- 以前の終値
- 38.03
- 始値
- 37.94
- 買値
- 38.07
- 買値
- 38.37
- 安値
- 37.71
- 高値
- 38.34
- 出来高
- 6.581 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.28%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.79%
- 1年の変化
- 29.45%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B