货币 / CAF
CAF: Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc
16.26 USD 0.36 (2.26%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CAF汇率已更改2.26%。当日，交易品种以低点15.75和高点16.27进行交易。
关注Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CAF新闻
- Why these Wall Street banks are bullish on the world’s second-largest stock market
- CAF H1 2025 presentation: Record order intake drives 40% profit growth
- The Interesting Case Of The Hong Kong Bull Run
- Trade Tensions A Boon For Europe's Domestic Champions
- Corporación Andina de Fomento amends definition in 2035 notes
- Tariff Uncertainty Is Likely To Continue Through Late 2025
- CAF Q1 2024 slides: Revenue and profits rise despite order intake slowdown
- Analysis-Investors want clear ocean management rules to scale up funding
- The Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs So Far
- The Hardest Time To Stay Disciplined
日范围
15.75 16.27
年范围
11.41 16.27
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.90
- 开盘价
- 15.75
- 卖价
- 16.26
- 买价
- 16.56
- 最低价
- 15.75
- 最高价
- 16.27
- 交易量
- 76
- 日变化
- 2.26%
- 月变化
- 5.72%
- 6个月变化
- 23.74%
- 年变化
- 18.86%
