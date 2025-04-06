QuotesSections
CAF: Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc

15.90 USD 0.13 (0.82%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CAF exchange rate has changed by 0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.75 and at a high of 15.97.

Follow Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
15.75 15.97
Year Range
11.41 16.11
Previous Close
15.77
Open
15.76
Bid
15.90
Ask
16.20
Low
15.75
High
15.97
Volume
73
Daily Change
0.82%
Month Change
3.38%
6 Months Change
21.00%
Year Change
16.23%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev