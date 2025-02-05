货币 / BVS
BVS: Bioventus Inc - Class A
6.98 USD 0.14 (2.05%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BVS汇率已更改2.05%。当日，交易品种以低点6.86和高点7.04进行交易。
关注Bioventus Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BVS新闻
日范围
6.86 7.04
年范围
6.02 14.38
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.84
- 开盘价
- 6.87
- 卖价
- 6.98
- 买价
- 7.28
- 最低价
- 6.86
- 最高价
- 7.04
- 交易量
- 232
- 日变化
- 2.05%
- 月变化
- -4.51%
- 6个月变化
- -22.87%
- 年变化
- -41.88%
