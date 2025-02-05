通貨 / BVS
BVS: Bioventus Inc - Class A
7.20 USD 0.27 (3.90%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BVSの今日の為替レートは、3.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.90の安値と7.20の高値で取引されました。
Bioventus Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BVS News
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Bioventus stock
- Bioventus (BVS) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bioventus Q2 2025 slides: 6% organic growth despite revenue dip, FDA clearance boosts outlook
- Bioventus earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Bioventus receives FDA clearance for two pain management devices
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiates Bioventus stock with Overweight rating on growth potential
- bioventus inc. reports results of annual stockholders meeting
- Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Medical Device Firm Bioventus Stock Jumps On Upbeat 2025 Outlook, Cuts Debt By $48 Million - Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS)
- 4 Stocks to Buy on Trump’s Turbocharged News Cycle
- How Trump's New Cabinet Will Supercharge the Fourth Crypto Boom Trump's New Cabinet Will Supercharge Crypto
- 3 Reasons Why Trump's New Cabinet Will Supercharge the Fourth Crypto Boom
1日のレンジ
6.90 7.20
1年のレンジ
6.02 14.38
- 以前の終値
- 6.93
- 始値
- 6.98
- 買値
- 7.20
- 買値
- 7.50
- 安値
- 6.90
- 高値
- 7.20
- 出来高
- 534
- 1日の変化
- 3.90%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.50%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -20.44%
- 1年の変化
- -40.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K