BVS: Bioventus Inc - Class A

7.20 USD 0.27 (3.90%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BVSの今日の為替レートは、3.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.90の安値と7.20の高値で取引されました。

Bioventus Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
6.90 7.20
1年のレンジ
6.02 14.38
以前の終値
6.93
始値
6.98
買値
7.20
買値
7.50
安値
6.90
高値
7.20
出来高
534
1日の変化
3.90%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.50%
6ヶ月の変化
-20.44%
1年の変化
-40.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K