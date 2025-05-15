货币 / BKKT
BKKT: Bakkt Holdings Inc Class A
9.87 USD 0.32 (3.14%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BKKT汇率已更改-3.14%。当日，交易品种以低点9.56和高点10.30进行交易。
关注Bakkt Holdings Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BKKT新闻
- Bakkt股票在清除所有剩余长期债务后上涨
- Bakkt赎回可转换债券，消除所有长期债务
- Clear Street initiates Bakkt stock with Buy rating, sees 44% upside
- Benchmark initiates Bakkt stock with Buy rating, sets $13 price target
- Bakkt Holdings updates on MHT stake, customer offboarding, and custody plans
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Bakkt Holdings reports Q2 2025 revenue growth amid challenges
- Bakkt Q2 2025 presentation: strategic shift to pure-play crypto infrastructure amid mixed results
- Bakkt Secures 30% Stake In Marusho Hotta, Rebranding As ‘Bitcoin JP’
- Bakkt Holdings to acquire 30% stake in Tokyo-listed MarushoHotta
- Bakkt (BKKT) Shares Plummet 40% Tuesday: What's Going On? - Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT)
- Bakkt stock plunges after pricing $75 million public offering
- Bitcoin Blitz: Bakkt Holdings Gear Up To Finance $1 Billion-Dollar Purchase
- Bakkt prices public offering of shares and warrants at $10 per share
- Bakkt announces public offering of class A common stock and warrants
- Bakkt to sell loyalty business, reports preliminary Q2 revenue
- Bakkt Holdings general counsel sells $10k in shares
- Bakkt (BKKT) CFO Alexander sells $12k in shares
- Crypto-exposed stocks rise as Bitcoin surges past $118,000
- Bakkt's Jump Into Bitcoin As A Treasury Strategy Distracts From Liquidity Angst (BKKT)
- Bakkt Holdings adjourns annual meeting to June 17
- Bakkt Holdings director De’Ana Dow sells shares worth $247,530
日范围
9.56 10.30
年范围
5.71 37.20
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.19
- 开盘价
- 10.05
- 卖价
- 9.87
- 买价
- 10.17
- 最低价
- 9.56
- 最高价
- 10.30
- 交易量
- 908
- 日变化
- -3.14%
- 月变化
- 14.90%
- 6个月变化
- 13.19%
- 年变化
- 2.71%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值