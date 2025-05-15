クォートセクション
通貨 / BKKT
BKKT: Bakkt Holdings Inc Class A

10.12 USD 0.43 (4.44%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BKKTの今日の為替レートは、4.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.82の安値と10.53の高値で取引されました。

Bakkt Holdings Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
9.82 10.53
1年のレンジ
5.71 37.20
以前の終値
9.69
始値
9.91
買値
10.12
買値
10.42
安値
9.82
高値
10.53
出来高
1.720 K
1日の変化
4.44%
1ヶ月の変化
17.81%
6ヶ月の変化
16.06%
1年の変化
5.31%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K