BKKT: Bakkt Holdings Inc Class A
10.12 USD 0.43 (4.44%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BKKTの今日の為替レートは、4.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.82の安値と10.53の高値で取引されました。
Bakkt Holdings Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
9.82 10.53
1年のレンジ
5.71 37.20
- 以前の終値
- 9.69
- 始値
- 9.91
- 買値
- 10.12
- 買値
- 10.42
- 安値
- 9.82
- 高値
- 10.53
- 出来高
- 1.720 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 17.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.06%
- 1年の変化
- 5.31%
