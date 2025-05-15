QuotazioniSezioni
BKKT: Bakkt Holdings Inc Class A

10.44 USD 0.32 (3.16%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BKKT ha avuto una variazione del 3.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.27 e ad un massimo di 11.11.

Segui le dinamiche di Bakkt Holdings Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.27 11.11
Intervallo Annuale
5.71 37.20
Chiusura Precedente
10.12
Apertura
10.30
Bid
10.44
Ask
10.74
Minimo
10.27
Massimo
11.11
Volume
2.244 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.16%
Variazione Mensile
21.54%
Variazione Semestrale
19.72%
Variazione Annuale
8.64%
