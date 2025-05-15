Valute / BKKT
BKKT: Bakkt Holdings Inc Class A
10.44 USD 0.32 (3.16%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BKKT ha avuto una variazione del 3.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.27 e ad un massimo di 11.11.
Segui le dinamiche di Bakkt Holdings Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.27 11.11
Intervallo Annuale
5.71 37.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.12
- Apertura
- 10.30
- Bid
- 10.44
- Ask
- 10.74
- Minimo
- 10.27
- Massimo
- 11.11
- Volume
- 2.244 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- 21.54%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.64%
21 settembre, domenica