BKKT: Bakkt Holdings Inc Class A
10.44 USD 0.32 (3.16%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BKKT 환율이 오늘 3.16%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.27이고 고가는 11.11이었습니다.
Bakkt Holdings Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BKKT News
- Bakkt, 장기 부채 전액 상환 후 주가 상승
- Bakkt stock rises after eliminating all remaining long-term debt
- 바크트, 전환사채 상환…장기 부채 전액 해소
- Bakkt redeems convertible debenture, eliminates all long-term debt
- Clear Street initiates Bakkt stock with Buy rating, sees 44% upside
- Benchmark initiates Bakkt stock with Buy rating, sets $13 price target
- Bakkt Holdings updates on MHT stake, customer offboarding, and custody plans
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Bakkt Holdings reports Q2 2025 revenue growth amid challenges
- Bakkt Q2 2025 presentation: strategic shift to pure-play crypto infrastructure amid mixed results
- Bakkt Secures 30% Stake In Marusho Hotta, Rebranding As ‘Bitcoin JP’
- Bakkt Holdings to acquire 30% stake in Tokyo-listed MarushoHotta
- Bakkt (BKKT) Shares Plummet 40% Tuesday: What's Going On? - Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT)
- Bakkt stock plunges after pricing $75 million public offering
- Bitcoin Blitz: Bakkt Holdings Gear Up To Finance $1 Billion-Dollar Purchase
- Bakkt prices public offering of shares and warrants at $10 per share
- Bakkt announces public offering of class A common stock and warrants
- Bakkt to sell loyalty business, reports preliminary Q2 revenue
- Bakkt Holdings general counsel sells $10k in shares
- Bakkt (BKKT) CFO Alexander sells $12k in shares
- Crypto-exposed stocks rise as Bitcoin surges past $118,000
- Bakkt's Jump Into Bitcoin As A Treasury Strategy Distracts From Liquidity Angst (BKKT)
- Bakkt Holdings adjourns annual meeting to June 17
- Bakkt Holdings director De’Ana Dow sells shares worth $247,530
일일 변동 비율
10.27 11.11
년간 변동
5.71 37.20
- 이전 종가
- 10.12
- 시가
- 10.30
- Bid
- 10.44
- Ask
- 10.74
- 저가
- 10.27
- 고가
- 11.11
- 볼륨
- 2.244 K
- 일일 변동
- 3.16%
- 월 변동
- 21.54%
- 6개월 변동
- 19.72%
- 년간 변동율
- 8.64%
20 9월, 토요일