Currencies / BKKT
BKKT: Bakkt Holdings Inc Class A
10.19 USD 0.50 (5.16%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BKKT exchange rate has changed by 5.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.22 and at a high of 10.36.
Follow Bakkt Holdings Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BKKT News
- Bakkt stock rises after eliminating all remaining long-term debt
- Bakkt redeems convertible debenture, eliminates all long-term debt
- Clear Street initiates Bakkt stock with Buy rating, sees 44% upside
- Benchmark initiates Bakkt stock with Buy rating, sets $13 price target
- Bakkt Holdings updates on MHT stake, customer offboarding, and custody plans
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Bakkt Holdings reports Q2 2025 revenue growth amid challenges
- Bakkt Q2 2025 presentation: strategic shift to pure-play crypto infrastructure amid mixed results
- Bakkt Secures 30% Stake In Marusho Hotta, Rebranding As ‘Bitcoin JP’
- Bakkt Holdings to acquire 30% stake in Tokyo-listed MarushoHotta
- Bakkt (BKKT) Shares Plummet 40% Tuesday: What's Going On? - Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT)
- Bakkt stock plunges after pricing $75 million public offering
- Bitcoin Blitz: Bakkt Holdings Gear Up To Finance $1 Billion-Dollar Purchase
- Bakkt prices public offering of shares and warrants at $10 per share
- Bakkt to sell loyalty business, reports preliminary Q2 revenue
- Bakkt announces public offering of class A common stock and warrants
- Bakkt Holdings general counsel sells $10k in shares
- Bakkt (BKKT) CFO Alexander sells $12k in shares
- Crypto-exposed stocks rise as Bitcoin surges past $118,000
- Bakkt's Jump Into Bitcoin As A Treasury Strategy Distracts From Liquidity Angst (BKKT)
- Bakkt Holdings adjourns annual meeting to June 17
- Bakkt Holdings director De’Ana Dow sells shares worth $247,530
- Why Bakkt (BKKT) Stock Is Skyrocketing Today - Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT)
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BKKT)
Daily Range
9.22 10.36
Year Range
5.71 37.20
- Previous Close
- 9.69
- Open
- 9.59
- Bid
- 10.19
- Ask
- 10.49
- Low
- 9.22
- High
- 10.36
- Volume
- 2.084 K
- Daily Change
- 5.16%
- Month Change
- 18.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.86%
- Year Change
- 6.04%
