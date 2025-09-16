货币 / AI
AI: C3.ai Inc Class A
17.34 USD 0.16 (0.91%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AI汇率已更改-0.91%。当日，交易品种以低点17.26和高点17.42进行交易。
关注C3.ai Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
17.26 17.42
年范围
14.89 45.08
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.50
- 开盘价
- 17.31
- 卖价
- 17.34
- 买价
- 17.64
- 最低价
- 17.26
- 最高价
- 17.42
- 交易量
- 650
- 日变化
- -0.91%
- 月变化
- 4.90%
- 6个月变化
- -18.44%
- 年变化
- -28.49%
