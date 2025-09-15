Currencies / AI
AI: C3.ai Inc Class A
17.31 USD 0.25 (1.42%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AI exchange rate has changed by -1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.92 and at a high of 17.52.
Follow C3.ai Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
16.92 17.52
Year Range
14.89 45.08
- Previous Close
- 17.56
- Open
- 17.49
- Bid
- 17.31
- Ask
- 17.61
- Low
- 16.92
- High
- 17.52
- Volume
- 8.597 K
- Daily Change
- -1.42%
- Month Change
- 4.72%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.58%
- Year Change
- -28.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%