AI: C3.ai Inc Class A
18.02 USD 0.76 (4.40%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AI hat sich für heute um 4.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.46 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.33 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die C3.ai Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
17.46 18.33
Jahresspanne
14.89 45.08
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 17.26
- Eröffnung
- 17.73
- Bid
- 18.02
- Ask
- 18.32
- Tief
- 17.46
- Hoch
- 18.33
- Volumen
- 19.519 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.40%
- Monatsänderung
- 9.01%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -15.24%
- Jahresänderung
- -25.69%
