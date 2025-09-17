通貨 / AI
AI: C3.ai Inc Class A
18.02 USD 0.76 (4.40%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AIの今日の為替レートは、4.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.46の安値と18.33の高値で取引されました。
C3.ai Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
17.46 18.33
1年のレンジ
14.89 45.08
- 以前の終値
- 17.26
- 始値
- 17.73
- 買値
- 18.02
- 買値
- 18.32
- 安値
- 17.46
- 高値
- 18.33
- 出来高
- 19.519 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -15.24%
- 1年の変化
- -25.69%
