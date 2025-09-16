Divisas / AI
AI: C3.ai Inc Class A
17.26 USD 0.24 (1.37%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AI de hoy ha cambiado un -1.37%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16.78, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 17.75.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas C3.ai Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
16.78 17.75
Rango anual
14.89 45.08
- Cierres anteriores
- 17.50
- Open
- 17.50
- Bid
- 17.26
- Ask
- 17.56
- Low
- 16.78
- High
- 17.75
- Volumen
- 10.377 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.37%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.42%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -18.81%
- Cambio anual
- -28.82%
