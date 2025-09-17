Moedas / AI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
AI: C3.ai Inc Class A
18.24 USD 0.98 (5.68%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AI para hoje mudou para 5.68%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.46 e o mais alto foi 18.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas C3.ai Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AI Notícias
- OpenAI says its AI models are schemers that could cause 'serious harm' in the future. Here's its solution.
- This startup built AI agents to monitor and fix apps that break from bad vibe coding. Read the pitch deck that it used to raise $4.6 million.
- Anthropic cofounders say the likelihood of AI replacing human jobs is so high that they needed to warn the world about it
- The 6 most exciting vibe coding startups at Y Combinator's Demo Day for its summer cohort
- AI has turned college exams into a 'wicked problem' with no obvious fix, researchers warn
- The 5 biggest takeaways from Meta Connect 2025, from AI glasses to WiFi issues
- Meta's new $800 glasses took the spotlight. Its AI ambitions stayed in the background.
- Mark Zuckerberg's Meta AI glasses demo went wrong live onstage — twice
- Here's Meta's superintelligence lab head's pitch to hire AI talent
- Powell says AI may be hurting entry-level jobs: 'Hard to say how big it is'
- Walmart's AI-assisted distribution centers aim to cut food waste and boost profits
- C3.ai's Q1 Top Line Takes a Hit: Can Growth Reaccelerate in FY26?
- Innodata Stock Soars 66% in a Month: Still Worth Buying or Risk?
- Why a prominent short-seller is betting against one of the market's hottest AI plays
- Mark Zuckerberg wowed Meta skeptics this time last year. He's about to try to do it again.
- Can C3.ai's New CEO Help Turn Things Around for the Stock?
- Omnea raises $50 million from Insight and Khosla to help firms use AI to solve the 'unsexy' problem of managing tools
- The UK is getting a bite-sized version of Stargate, a sweeping AI infrastructure project from OpenAI and Nvidia
- Walmart's chief people officer uses AI to do everything from identifying job candidates to sourcing art
- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Is Bananas for Google Gemini’s AI Image Generator
- Elon Musk's $1 trillion pay package could help Tesla 'get his attention,' finance professor says
- OpenAI is giving its nonprofit $100 billion. Critics aren't convinced.
- Why You Should Avoid This Troubled AI Stock
- Huawei's affiliate was neighbors with Nvidia in California for a decade. US lawmakers want to know why.
Faixa diária
17.46 18.25
Faixa anual
14.89 45.08
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.26
- Open
- 17.73
- Bid
- 18.24
- Ask
- 18.54
- Low
- 17.46
- High
- 18.25
- Volume
- 6.930 K
- Mudança diária
- 5.68%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.34%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -14.21%
- Mudança anual
- -24.78%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh