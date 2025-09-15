КотировкиРазделы
AI: C3.ai Inc Class A

17.50 USD 0.06 (0.34%)
Сектор: Технологии Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс AI за сегодня изменился на -0.34%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 16.92, а максимальная — 17.58.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Дневной диапазон
16.92 17.58
Годовой диапазон
14.89 45.08
Предыдущее закрытие
17.56
Open
17.49
Bid
17.50
Ask
17.80
Low
16.92
High
17.58
Объем
13.205 K
Дневное изменение
-0.34%
Месячное изменение
5.87%
6-месячное изменение
-17.69%
Годовое изменение
-27.84%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.