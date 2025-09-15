Валюты / AI
- Обзор рынка
- Рынок акций США
- Валюты
- Криптовалюты
- Металлы
- Индексы
- Товары
AI: C3.ai Inc Class A
17.50 USD 0.06 (0.34%)
Сектор: Технологии Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar
Курс AI за сегодня изменился на -0.34%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 16.92, а максимальная — 17.58.
Следите за динамикой C3.ai Inc Class A. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Новости AI
- The founder of $2 billion AI website builder Framer says this is what designers should focus on to thrive in the age of AI
- Stock Market Today: BigBear.ai Extends Rally After Nashville Biometric Rollout
- A Robotaxi took me for a ride in my hometown, the birthplace of Tesla
- Researchers put Reddit's 'AITA' questions into ChatGPT. It kept telling everyone they weren't the jerks.
- OpenAI product lead says students should look out for this worrying sign at computer-science programs
- OpenAI says it's working to tell if a user is under 18 and will send them to an 'age-appropriate' ChatGPT
- SoundHound vs. C3.ai: Which AI Stock Has More Upside Now?
- Forget woke chatbots — an AI researcher says the real danger is an AI that doesn't care if we live or die
- OpenAI foresees millions of AI agents 'somewhere in the cloud' in just a few years — with human supervision
- Massive News for C3.ai Stock Investors!
- OpenAI hires xAI's former finance chief
- Microsoft is close to getting a giant new equity stake in OpenAI. It could be worth at least $150 billion.
- Even the AI gold rush can't stop the chip industry's boom-bust cycle, warns Morningstar
- Scale AI lost its focus on product, says Mercor's CEO
- Meta leaked its own announcement about its new smart glasses display
- Amazon bolsters AI agent push with new executive hires, according to internal memos
- Walmart is emerging as an AI powerhouse with one big advantage
- In factories, AI-powered robotics and algorithms are speeding up manufacturing for shampoo, dog food, and more
- 3 things we learned from OpenAI's report on how people use ChatGPT
- A key type of AI training data is running out. Googlers have a bold new idea to fix that.
- Palantir's Commercial Boom: The AI Growth Engine Driving Its Future
- The consulting industry is on track to get upended, and we'll all have to deal with the consequences
- BigBear.ai Stock Trades at a Discount: Is This a Hidden Opportunity?
- The world's 3 richest people are worth a combined $1 trillion — about as much as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Дневной диапазон
16.92 17.58
Годовой диапазон
14.89 45.08
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 17.56
- Open
- 17.49
- Bid
- 17.50
- Ask
- 17.80
- Low
- 16.92
- High
- 17.58
- Объем
- 13.205 K
- Дневное изменение
- -0.34%
- Месячное изменение
- 5.87%
- 6-месячное изменение
- -17.69%
- Годовое изменение
- -27.84%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 1.322 млн
- Пред.
- 1.428 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 1.394 млн
- Пред.
- 1.354 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -6.4%
- Пред.
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -1.708 млн
- Пред.
- 3.939 млн
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 0.154 млн
- Пред.
- -0.365 млн
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.