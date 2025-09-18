Valute / AI
AI: C3.ai Inc Class A
17.90 USD 0.12 (0.67%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AI ha avuto una variazione del -0.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.56 e ad un massimo di 18.11.
Segui le dinamiche di C3.ai Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.56 18.11
Intervallo Annuale
14.89 45.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.02
- Apertura
- 18.02
- Bid
- 17.90
- Ask
- 18.20
- Minimo
- 17.56
- Massimo
- 18.11
- Volume
- 10.212 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.67%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- -26.19%
20 settembre, sabato