CotationsSections
Devises / AI
Retour à Actions

AI: C3.ai Inc Class A

17.90 USD 0.12 (0.67%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de AI a changé de -0.67% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 17.56 et à un maximum de 18.11.

Suivez la dynamique C3.ai Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AI Nouvelles

Range quotidien
17.56 18.11
Range Annuel
14.89 45.08
Clôture Précédente
18.02
Ouverture
18.02
Bid
17.90
Ask
18.20
Plus Bas
17.56
Plus Haut
18.11
Volume
10.212 K
Changement quotidien
-0.67%
Changement Mensuel
8.29%
Changement à 6 Mois
-15.80%
Changement Annuel
-26.19%
20 septembre, samedi