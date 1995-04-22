Elite Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

BRICKELL GOLD IMPERATOR

BRICKELL GOLD IMPERATOR is a premium, institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD).

Built on a proprietary Market Structure Analysis system using candlestick patterns and advanced swing logic, IMPERATOR does not scalp market noise. It identifies high-probability reversal and trend opportunities within real liquidity zones.

No Martingale No Grid System Precise Market Entry Built-in Capital Protection



Core Strategy Logic

IMPERATOR uses a custom candlestick engine to analyze market structure and define confirmed local highs and lows.

Candle Settings

Parameter Value Depth 12 Deviation 8 Backstep 5 Lookback 202 candles Price Near Distance 220 points

These settings help filter false signals and focus only on confirmed structural levels.

Trading Modes

Swing Trading — Enabled

The EA detects potential exhaustion of a move at key swing levels and places pending orders for a precise reversal entry.

Breakout Trading — Disabled by Default

An optional filter for trading momentum continuation after a confirmed breakout.

Breakout Parameter Value Breakout Distance 50 points

Order Execution

Orders are placed as pending orders, improving entry quality and reducing the impact of impulsive market execution.

Parameter Value Pending Distance 50 points Order Expiration 46 hours

Smart expiration prevents trades from being opened under outdated market conditions.

Empire Risk Management

Risk management is at the core of IMPERATOR. The EA is built not only to find trading opportunities, but also to protect your account during adverse market conditions.

Smart Lot Management

Parameter Value Fixed Lot 0.0 — Auto Calculation Risk Percent 5.0% Maximum Lot Size 100.0

When FixedLot = 0.0 , the EA automatically calculates position size according to the configured risk parameters.

Risk Modes

Choose your preferred risk profile using the RiskMode parameter:

Risk Mode Risk per Trade Conservative 5% Balanced 10% Aggressive 15%

Daily Drawdown Protection

Parameter Value Use Daily Loss Limit True Daily Loss Percent 4.0%

If the daily loss limit is reached, IMPERATOR stops opening new trades until the end of the trading day.

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

Parameter Value Stop Loss 500 points Take Profit 1800 points Risk/Reward Ratio Approx. 1:3.6

Advanced Trailing and Break-Even System

IMPERATOR protects accumulated profit while allowing trades enough room to develop into strong directional moves.

Break-Even

After reaching a profit of 180 points, the Stop Loss is automatically moved to the entry price.

Parameter Value Break-Even Level 180 points

Two-Stage Trailing Stop

Stage 1 — Standard Trailing

Parameter Value Start 180 points Step 55 points

Stage 2 — Advanced Trailing

Parameter Value Start 300 points Step 28 points Use Advanced Trail True

The advanced trailing stage locks in profit more aggressively during strong directional movements.

Smart Time Filter

IMPERATOR avoids low-liquidity periods and helps reduce exposure to weekend price gaps.

Parameter Value Trading Hours 03:00–21:00 Server Time Close Trades on Friday True Friday Close Time 18:55 Server Time

Feature Setting Maximum Spread 300 points Maximum Price Deviation 100 points Built-in Trading Panel Enabled Panel Position X: 20, Y: 50 Magic Number 234567 Trade Comment BRICKELL GOLD IMPERATOR

Category Recommendation Instrument XAUUSD / GOLD Only Timeframe M15–H1 Recommended Timeframe M30 Account Type ECN / RAW with low spread Leverage 1:100 or higher VPS Server Recommended for stable 24/5 operation

The EA is timeframe-independent due to its Lookback logic. However, M30 is recommended for balanced signal quality and trading frequency.

Other Professional FeaturesRecommended SettingsBRICKELL GOLD IMPERATOR

This is more than an Expert Advisor.

IMPERATOR is built to become your:

Risk Manager

Market Structure Analyst

Trade Execution Tool

Trading Discipline System

Build your empire on Gold.