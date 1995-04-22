Brickell Gold Imperator
- 专家
-
Andrii BorysenkoBrickell Trading Systems — Independent Algorithmic Trading Studio, Miami, Florida.
We build and maintain Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5 with a focus on transparent risk rules: hard stop-loss on every trade, no martingale, no grid, and clear execution requirements.
- 版本: 5.31
- 激活: 10
Elite Expert Advisor for XAUUSD
BRICKELL GOLD IMPERATOR is a premium, institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD).
Built on a proprietary Market Structure Analysis system using candlestick patterns and advanced swing logic, IMPERATOR does not scalp market noise. It identifies high-probability reversal and trend opportunities within real liquidity zones.
No Martingale No Grid System Precise Market Entry Built-in Capital Protection
Messages - https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0131acccb228dd01
Core Strategy Logic
IMPERATOR uses a custom candlestick engine to analyze market structure and define confirmed local highs and lows.
Candle Settings
|Parameter
|Value
|Depth
|12
|Deviation
|8
|Backstep
|5
|Lookback
|202 candles
|Price Near Distance
|220 points
These settings help filter false signals and focus only on confirmed structural levels.
Trading Modes
Swing Trading — Enabled
The EA detects potential exhaustion of a move at key swing levels and places pending orders for a precise reversal entry.
Breakout Trading — Disabled by Default
An optional filter for trading momentum continuation after a confirmed breakout.
|Breakout Parameter
|Value
|Breakout Distance
|50 points
Order Execution
Orders are placed as pending orders, improving entry quality and reducing the impact of impulsive market execution.
|Parameter
|Value
|Pending Distance
|50 points
|Order Expiration
|46 hours
Smart expiration prevents trades from being opened under outdated market conditions.Empire Risk Management
Risk management is at the core of IMPERATOR. The EA is built not only to find trading opportunities, but also to protect your account during adverse market conditions.
Smart Lot Management
|Parameter
|Value
|Fixed Lot
|0.0 — Auto Calculation
|Risk Percent
|5.0%
|Maximum Lot Size
|100.0
When FixedLot = 0.0 , the EA automatically calculates position size according to the configured risk parameters.
Risk Modes
Choose your preferred risk profile using the RiskMode parameter:
|Risk Mode
|Risk per Trade
|Conservative
|5%
|Balanced
|10%
|Aggressive
|15%
Daily Drawdown Protection
|Parameter
|Value
|Use Daily Loss Limit
|True
|Daily Loss Percent
|4.0%
If the daily loss limit is reached, IMPERATOR stops opening new trades until the end of the trading day.
Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
|Parameter
|Value
|Stop Loss
|500 points
|Take Profit
|1800 points
|Risk/Reward Ratio
|Approx. 1:3.6
IMPERATOR protects accumulated profit while allowing trades enough room to develop into strong directional moves.
Break-Even
After reaching a profit of 180 points, the Stop Loss is automatically moved to the entry price.
|Parameter
|Value
|Break-Even Level
|180 points
Two-Stage Trailing Stop
Stage 1 — Standard Trailing
|Parameter
|Value
|Start
|180 points
|Step
|55 points
Stage 2 — Advanced Trailing
|Parameter
|Value
|Start
|300 points
|Step
|28 points
|Use Advanced Trail
|True
The advanced trailing stage locks in profit more aggressively during strong directional movements.Smart Time Filter
IMPERATOR avoids low-liquidity periods and helps reduce exposure to weekend price gaps.
|Parameter
|Value
|Trading Hours
|03:00–21:00 Server Time
|Close Trades on Friday
|True
|Friday Close Time
|18:55 Server Time
|Feature
|Setting
|Maximum Spread
|300 points
|Maximum Price Deviation
|100 points
|Built-in Trading Panel
|Enabled
|Panel Position
|X: 20, Y: 50
|Magic Number
|234567
|Trade Comment
|BRICKELL GOLD IMPERATOR
|Category
|Recommendation
|Instrument
|XAUUSD / GOLD Only
|Timeframe
|M15–H1
|Recommended Timeframe
|M30
|Account Type
|ECN / RAW with low spread
|Leverage
|1:100 or higher
|VPS Server
|Recommended for stable 24/5 operation
BRICKELL GOLD IMPERATOR
The EA is timeframe-independent due to its Lookback logic. However, M30 is recommended for balanced signal quality and trading frequency.
This is more than an Expert Advisor.
IMPERATOR is built to become your:
- Risk Manager
- Market Structure Analyst
- Trade Execution Tool
- Trading Discipline System