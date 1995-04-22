Legacymatrix
- 专家
-
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 13
This EA automatically identifies real support and resistance zones on the 5-minute chart by detecting swing highs and lows, then only trades a level once price has touched it multiple times — filtering out random noise and one-off spikes. It buys when price dips into a proven support zone and reverses upward, and sells when price pokes into a proven resistance zone and reverses downward.
Key Features
- Automatic level detection — no manual drawing of support/resistance lines. The EA scans recent price history and builds levels from clustered swing points.
- Strength filtering — a zone only qualifies as valid support/resistance once it has been touched a minimum number of times, reducing false signals from weak or one-time levels.
- Rejection candle confirmation — optional filter that requires a genuine reversal candle (long wick, close back through the level) before entering, instead of trading on a simple touch.
- Built-in risk controls — spread filter, one-trade-at-a-time option, and a cooldown period between trades to avoid overtrading.
- Flexible take-profit logic — target the opposite support/resistance level automatically, or use a fixed point value.
- Clean, lightweight logic — evaluates once per new 5-minute candle, so it's efficient and easy to monitor.
Trade Management
- InpLotSize — Fixed lot size used for each trade.
- InpStopLossPoints — Stop-loss distance (in points) from the level.
- InpTakeProfitPoints — Fixed take-profit distance (in points), used only if opposite-level TP is disabled.
- InpUseOppositeLevelAsTP — If true, take-profit is set at the opposite support/resistance level instead of a fixed distance.
- InpMaxSpreadPoints — Maximum allowed spread (in points) for a trade to be taken.
- InpOnePositionAtATime — If true, restricts the EA to one open position at a time.
- InpMagicNumber — Unique identifier for trades placed by this EA.