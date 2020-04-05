Legacymatrix

This EA automatically identifies real support and resistance zones on the 5-minute chart by detecting swing highs and lows, then only trades a level once price has touched it multiple times — filtering out random noise and one-off spikes. It buys when price dips into a proven support zone and reverses upward, and sells when price pokes into a proven resistance zone and reverses downward.

Key Features

  • Automatic level detection — no manual drawing of support/resistance lines. The EA scans recent price history and builds levels from clustered swing points.
  • Strength filtering — a zone only qualifies as valid support/resistance once it has been touched a minimum number of times, reducing false signals from weak or one-time levels.
  • Rejection candle confirmation — optional filter that requires a genuine reversal candle (long wick, close back through the level) before entering, instead of trading on a simple touch.
  • Built-in risk controls — spread filter, one-trade-at-a-time option, and a cooldown period between trades to avoid overtrading.
  • Flexible take-profit logic — target the opposite support/resistance level automatically, or use a fixed point value.
  • Clean, lightweight logic — evaluates once per new 5-minute candle, so it's efficient and easy to monitor.

Trade Management

  • InpLotSize — Fixed lot size used for each trade.
  • InpStopLossPoints — Stop-loss distance (in points) from the level.
  • InpTakeProfitPoints — Fixed take-profit distance (in points), used only if opposite-level TP is disabled.
  • InpUseOppositeLevelAsTP — If true, take-profit is set at the opposite support/resistance level instead of a fixed distance.
  • InpMaxSpreadPoints — Maximum allowed spread (in points) for a trade to be taken.
  • InpOnePositionAtATime — If true, restricts the EA to one open position at a time.
  • InpMagicNumber — Unique identifier for trades placed by this EA.
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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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