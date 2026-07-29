Prop Firm Circuit Breaker

Hard limits for prop firm and challenge accounts

Prop firm rules are not suggestions. Breach the daily loss limit by one dollar and the account is gone, whatever the equity curve looked like an hour earlier. The problem is that the rule lives on the firm's server while your positions live in your terminal, and nothing in MetaTrader 5 connects the two. Prop Firm Circuit Breaker sits on one chart and watches the whole account. The name is literal: an exchange halts trading when a threshold is breached, and so does this. When a limit you defined is reached, it closes everything and refuses to let the account trade again until the condition resets. It watches every position on the account, including ones you opened by hand and ones opened by other Expert Advisors. There is no magic  number filter.

What it protects

  • Daily drawdown. Measured either from the balance fixed at the start of your trading day, or trailing the highest equity reached during it. The trailing mode is the strict one: it catches the trader who is up 800 at lunchtime and gives it all back by the close. The limit is expressed in your account currency or as a percentage, and the reference is rebuilt every day at a time you choose in broker server time.

  • 1% in 1 Hour for Correlated pairs rule. EURUSD and GBPUSD do not lose money independently, and neither do NAS100 and SP500. Define up to five groups. When the combined loss inside a group crosses your limit within a rolling window, that group is locked for the length of the window and any new position on those symbols is closed on sight. The other groups keep trading.

  • Equity target. Challenge accounts are lost after the target is hit far more often than before. Set the target, and the moment equity touches it the EA closes everything and locks the account permanently. The lock is written to disk, so restarting the terminal or rebooting the VPS does not give the account another run at the same number.
  • The clock. Close everything at a fixed time each day, and again on Friday before the weekend gap. Both on broker server time. 
  • Deposits and withdrawals are not losses. A payout drops equity without a single trade being placed. The EA recognises balance operations and shifts the daily reference and the peak by the same amount, so the allowance you had a second earlier is the allowance you still have. Without this a withdrawal would read as an instant drawdown and liquidate the account.
  • Missing stop losses. Any position that appears without a stop loss gets one within a quarter of a second, sized so the loss at the stop equals the amount you specified. Broker minimum distances are respected.

How it is built

  • A 250 ms watchdog, not a tick handler. The chart symbol can be silent for minutes while the account bleeds on another symbol. This EA does not wait for a tick.
  • State survives restarts. The daily reference, the intraday peak, every lock and every scheduled close marker are written to both terminal global variables and a file. A restart cannot hand the account a fresh daily allowance.
  • Any account currency. Every money setting is read in the currency of the account, formatted with that currency's own decimal places. USD, EUR, GBP, JPY and cent accounts all behave correctly.
  • Broker symbol names are resolved automatically. Type `EURUSD` and the EA finds `EURUSD.pro`, `mEURUSD` or whatever your broker calls it. Prefix and suffix can also be given explicitly.
  • No DLL, no internet access, no external dependency.


Honest limitations — please read before installing

  • This EA cannot prevent another Expert Advisor from opening a trade. MQL5 gives no mechanism to do that. What it does is detect the new position within milliseconds and close it. In practice the position exists for a fraction of a second and  costs you the spread. If you run a high frequency EA alongside a lock, expect those spread costs.
  • It cannot switch off the AutoTrading button. That is a terminal-side control with no API.
  • A scheduled close that was missed while the terminal was down is not run late. If your daily close is 23:50 and you start the terminal at 01:00, the EA marks that occurrence as handled rather than liquidating positions that were opened after it. A restart within five minutes of the scheduled moment still closes.
  • The EA must be running. It is a terminal-side tool. If MetaTrader is closed, nothing is protected. Use a VPS.
  • It does not replace reading your prop firm's rulebook. You configure the numbers; the EA enforces what you configured, not what your firm actually requires.
Requirements

MetaTrader 5, any broker, any account currency, hedging or netting. One chart, any symbol, any timeframe. Algo trading enabled.


INSTALLATION

  1. Attach the EA to one chart only. The symbol and timeframe are irrelevant — it never reads the chart's own price data. Running two copies on the same account will cause them to fight over the same closes.
  2. Enable Algo Trading in the terminal.
  3. Set `InpDayStartTime` to the daily reset time your prop firm uses, expressed in broker server time. If your firm resets at 17:00 New York and your broker runs GMT+2, that is `00:00`. Check your broker's server clock in the Market Watch window rather than assuming.
  4. Switch on only the modules you want. Everything is off by default except the panel and terminal alerts.
  5. Leave the terminal running. A VPS is strongly recommended — a risk manager that is not running protects nothing.

First run. The journal prints one line confirming the account number, the account type, the currency, which modules are active and the reset time. If that line does not appear, check the Experts tab for a parameter error.


HOW EACH MODULE WORKS

Daily drawdown

The reference is rebuilt at every day boundary from the higher of balance and equity. Balance based measures the loss from that fixed figure; equity based measures it from the highest equity since the boundary, so giving back your limit fires even while you are up on the day. A percentage limit is a percentage of the day-start reference, fixed for the session. Deposits and withdrawals move the reference and the peak together, so a payout never reads as a loss. On breach everything closes and stays closed until the next reset.

Correlated group lock

Five groups of comma-separated symbols share one window length and one loss limit. Unknown symbols are reported and skipped. Closed trades only sums deals closed in the window, swap and commission included, and locks from the last losing trade. Closed trades plus open profit adds the group's floating result and locks from the trigger. They are alternatives, not two budgets.

Example. Window 60, limit 1000, group EURUSD,GBPUSD . EURUSD closes −500 at 10:00 and GBPUSD −500 at 10:40, so the group locks until 11:40 while NAS100 keeps trading. Four hours apart nothing locks: two losses in one hour on correlated pairs is a correlated event, two across a session is ordinary trading.

After a lock expires, only trades closed since it ended count towards the next one.

Equity target

Equity touches the target, everything closes, the account locks permanently across restarts. Clear it by setting InpUseEquityTarget to false and restarting — a lock you can restart your way out of is not a lock.

Daily close and Friday close

HH:MM on broker server time, once per occurrence. A schedule missed while the terminal was down is marked handled rather than run late; a restart within five minutes of the moment still closes.

Automatic stop loss

Only positions with no stop loss are touched. The distance comes from lot size and tick value so the loss at the stop equals your figure, and percent means percent of balance, never equity. A stop inside the broker's minimum distance is pulled to the nearest legal price.

QUESTIONS

Will it close trades opened by my other EA? Yes. There is no magic number filter — every position on the account is in scope. This is the entire point, and it is also the thing to be sure about before you install it.

Can it stop my other EA from opening the trade in the first place? No. MQL5 offers no way to do that. The position is detected and closed within milliseconds, which costs the spread. There is no product on the platform that can do better, whatever its description claims.

Does it work in the Strategy Tester? It runs without errors and switches to a one second timer there instead of the live 250 ms watchdog, so a test is not slowed down by millions of timer events. It opens no trades of its own, so there is little to see, and alerts and push notifications are suppressed. This is a live tool.

My account is in EUR / GBP / JPY. Do I write the limits in dollars? No. Every money setting is in your account currency, and the panel and journal label every figure with it. Nothing in this product assumes dollars.

My broker calls it EURUSD.pro . What do I type in the group? EURUSD . Detection handles the rest. Fill in the prefix and suffix inputs only if the automatic choice is wrong.

Two copies on two charts? Do not. They will race each other on the same closes. One chart is enough — the EA never reads the chart's own symbol.

The daily lock fired. How do I trade again? Wait for InpDayStartTime . The lock clears with the daily reset. There is no manual override, because a limit you can wave away is not a limit.

The equity target lock fired and I want to keep trading. Set InpUseEquityTarget to false and restart the EA. It will report the clearing in the journal.

I took a payout and the account did not close. Is that right? Yes. A deposit or withdrawal moves the daily reference and the peak by the same amount, so a payout cannot be mistaken for a trading loss. The journal records the adjustment.

Netting or hedging? Both are supported.

Does it need internet access, a licence server or a DLL? None of the three.


This is a seatbelt, not a driver. It does not improve a strategy, it does not choose entries, and it will not make a losing system profitable. What it does is make sure that one bad hour cannot end an account that took weeks to fund.

It is also only as correct as the numbers you put into it. Read your firm's rulebook, confirm your broker's server time, and set your limits slightly inside the firm's rather than exactly on them.

Support is through the product's Comments section.

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FREE
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PZ TRADING SLU
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指标
Are you tired of plotting Fibonacci retracements or extensions manually? This indicator displays Fibo retracements or extensions automatically, calculated from two different price points, without human intervention or manual object anchoring. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  | Get Help ] Easy to use Manual anchoring is not needed Perfect for price confluence studies The indicator evaluates if retracements or extensions are needed Once drawn, you can m
FREE
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PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
指标
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
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5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态，
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Volume Trio
Seckin Erkut
指标
Three institutional lenses. One deterministic engine. Most tools show you one dimension of the market. This indicator fuses the three that professionals cross-check constantly — and makes them talk to each other on a single chart: WHERE — Session Volume Profile. Per-session horizontal profiles with POC, VAH/VAL and a shaded Value Area, split into buying vs. selling pressure. You see the levels the market has actually accepted — and the thin air pockets it hasn't. WHEN — CVD Pressure Divergence.
FREE
Portfolio Correlation Desk
Seckin Erkut
实用工具
Read-only analytics for accounts running several EAs. Groups your closed trades by magic number and measures how much of their combined risk actually cancels out. Free measurement edition. The monitoring and alerting edition is Portfolio Command Desk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188884 The problem You run five Expert Advisors. Each backtest looked fine on its own. But the account does not trade five systems, it trades one portfolio, and no report in MetaTrader tells you how those sys
FREE
Veteran Army FX
Seckin Erkut
专家
Start with the loss, not the profit. First decide how deep a drawdown you are willing to sit through — 5-10%, 20-30%, or more — and then let the system go after returns inside that limit. That is the order Veteran Army FX works in. And because no one knows which pair will produce the next real move, it keeps watch over eleven of them at once on the H4 timeframe, both directions, instead of betting the account on a single chart. At a glance Markets: 13 FX pairs, long and short, on the H4 timefram
Volume Trio Multi
Seckin Erkut
指标
Volume Trio Multi is a three-layer market-structure tool for MetaTrader 5: session Volume Profile (POC, VAH/VAL, Value Area), a CVD volume-pressure histogram with a strict Regular divergence engine, and anchored VWAP with standard-deviation bands — extended with a watchlist scanner that runs all three across the symbols in your Market Watch. This is the Pro edition of my free indicator, Volume Trio. The base engine is identical, so this page describes only what Pro adds. For the three layers the
Veteran Army Gold
Seckin Erkut
专家
Start with the loss, not the profit. First decide how deep a drawdown you are willing to sit through — and then let the system go after returns inside that limit. That is the order Veteran Army Gold works in. And because gold does not move the way currencies move, it works the market one price level at a time, buying and selling, instead of betting the account on a single idea. The same discipline behind Veteran Army FX, applied to a single market that behaves like nothing else. At a glance Mark
Portfolio Command Desk
Seckin Erkut
实用工具
Envelope monitoring for multi-EA accounts. Each magic number is watched against its own backtest; you get a traffic light on the chart and an alert only when a state changes. Includes the full free measurement layer. What it is You run several Expert Advisors on one account. This utility reads their closed history, groups it by magic number, and watches every system against its own backtest: a traffic light on the chart, and an alert only when a state actually changes. Underneath sits a full mea
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