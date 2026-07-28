Volume Trio

Three institutional lenses. One deterministic engine.

Most tools show you one dimension of the market. This indicator fuses the three that professionals cross-check constantly — and makes them talk to each other on a single chart:

Plus an independent ET (Exhaustion Trajectory) lane that flags when the participation behind a sustained push is fading — a slow "pay attention" flag, deliberately separate from the divergence engine.

Each layer filters the noise of the others. A divergence alone is a statistic; a divergence at the POC or a Value Area edge is pressure disagreement meeting a level the market has already proven it defends. A 2-sigma VWAP tag

alone is just stretch; stretch plus a fading-pressure print plus a profile shelf underneath is a complete, three-dimensional context. That cross-confirmation is what one-dimensional indicators cannot give you.

Two strategy hints to explore

Reversion at the band. Try the m15 and m5 timeframe: when price tags the 2.0 standard-deviation VWAP band, watch for a CVD divergence print, targeting a rotation back to VWAP or the session POC. In our observation, divergences that print inside key Volume Profile zones — the POC, the VAH/VAL boundaries, or a prior session's ledge — are considerably more decisive than those appearing in low-volume gaps. Continuation at VWAP. Note which side of VWAP price has been accepted on today — where most bars have closed so far. When price stretches away on that side and then returns to VWAP, watch for a reversal print at the line: a CVD divergence back in the accepted direction, or an ET flag against the pullback. The idea is that the accepted side reasserting itself at VWAP is the day's trend defending its average. Treat the print as context for your own timing and exits, not as a mechanical trigger.

Both are research starting points, not trading systems: forward-test them yourself, on your own instruments, spreads and sessions, before risking anything. Past behaviour never guarantees future results.

Don't have time to track your whole watchlist?

Volume Trio Multi is the Pro edition of this indicator. The engine is the same. It alerts you when the stars are aligned for a pair in your watchlist.

without spending hours watching charts, that is what Multi is built for. The terminal does the watching; you step in only when something actually lines up. And when you do open a chart, more of the profile's history is already drawn for you: where value formed during the session, where it moved, and which levels the market has left unfinished.

What it adds first is a watchlist scanner: the same three-layer logic run across the symbols already in your Market Watch, on a timeframe you choose, with an alert for each of the two strategy hints above — the reversion reading, when a divergence lines up with a sigma-band tag or a key profile zone, and the continuation reading, when the day's accepted side of VWAP defends the line with a divergence in its direction. A dashboard shows every symbol's state at a glance, and clicking a row opens that chart.

Beyond the scanner: composite profiles over the last N sessions or a custom date range, developing POC and Value Area traces with VPOC migration, naked POC tracking, and hover tooltips on every line drawn on the chart.

In short: this free version reads one chart. Multi watches your whole list.

For Multi Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188176

This free edition stays free and stays complete. It is not a trial, and nothing here is time-limited or reduced in function.



