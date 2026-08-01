Veteran Army Gold

  • 专家
  • Seckin Erkut
    Seckin Erkut

    Seckin Erkut

    Algo Trading Systems Developer. I develop strategies and portfolios not by hypes but from solid academic literature.

    I put my money where my mouth is, be sure to check the performance of my EAs through my signals.
    2 代码 1 评论
  • 版本: 1.13
  • 更新: 3 八月 2026
  • 激活: 10

Start with the loss, not the profit. First decide how deep a drawdown you are willing to sit through — and then let the system go after returns inside that limit. That is the order Veteran Army Gold works in. And because gold does not move the way currencies move, it works the market one price level at a time, buying and selling, instead of betting the account on a single idea.

The same discipline behind Veteran Army FX, applied to a single market that behaves like nothing else.

At a glance

  • Market: XAUUSD only, traded on the H1 and H4 timeframes.
  • Account: hedging required. The minimum balance depends on the preset you choose and on your broker's minimum lot size — see below.
  • Risk: you pick the preset. Expected maximum drawdown 10-15% (Conservative), 20-25% (Moderate) or 35-40% (Aggressive).
  • Trades: both directions, around 100 per month on average, held from hours to several days, always with a fixed stop.
  • Setup: one file, attach it to any chart, nothing to tune.


Are you tired of unexpected losses?

You choose your maximum drawdown up front. Conservative, Moderate and Aggressive place the same trades and differ only in position size; each comes with a drawdown range from Monte Carlo stress testing, and the screenshots in the gallery show the result of every profile. Nothing about the risk is left for you to find out the hard way.

Does gold move too fast to trade safely?

Speed is only dangerous when you are guessing. This portfolio never holds an opinion about where gold is going — it waits at levels the market itself has already drawn and requires volatility to confirm the move before anything is placed. Every trade carries a fixed stop from the second it opens, with a size set by that strategy's own tested worst case, not by a flat percentage. A violent day is not a threat to a position that was sized for one. There is no grid, no martingale and no averaging down anywhere in it.

Do costs eat the edge?

Gold is expensive to hold, and most systems that trade it lose money every night without noticing. The spread is wide, commission is real, and the overnight swap is heavily one-sided — holding a buy position costs several times what holding a sell position pays. A model that ignores this looks profitable on paper and is not. Every figure on this page was produced with commission and the real, one-sided swap already charged, and positions are held for real moves rather than for the sake of being in the market.

So here is Veteran Army Gold. It starts from the loss and works backwards. It does not forecast; it covers ground. No hero trade, no rescue grid, no single point of failure.

Think of it as a special unit rather than a soldier. Every member is trained for one job on one market, and it does that job only when the conditions it was trained for are actually present. Some are built to move with a trend already underway. Others hold back and take the pullback inside that move. Each carries a fixed stop from the moment it engages, and standing orders to stay out when the market offers nothing: in a flat market its entry level is simply never reached, so the account stays light instead of manufacturing trades. Engage on the objective, or don't engage at all.

The models work from price structure: entries sit at reference levels the market itself creates — previous daily, weekly and monthly extremes, session highs and lows, recent range boundaries, volume-weighted levels — and are only taken when volatility confirms the move. A position is closed when its stop is hit, when its target is reached, when the conditions behind it disappear, or when a set number of bars has passed without the expected move. Twenty years of gold price history stand behind the models — the 2008 crisis, the 2011 peak, the 2013 collapse, the 2020 spike and the advance that followed.

Many small, weakly related positions beat one large confident one for a reason that predates all of us: the diversification effect at the heart of Modern Portfolio Theory. Bad patches that rarely overlap add up to much less damage than they would alone. Here that spread is built across entry rules, holding time and direction rather than across markets, because there is only one market. The edge is meant to come from breadth, never from leverage.

One file, self-contained. No DLLs, no indicators to install, no settings to tune. Attach it to any chart and the portfolio runs.


Live verification signal. A real-money account running this EA is published for verification. It exists to be looked at, not copied. Note that it deliberately runs the most extreme configuration the EA allows — the Aggressive preset with ReferenceCapital lowered to match a small deposit, roughly four times the risk of the Aggressive profile described below. It is a stress test, not the recommended setup, and its drawdowns will be far deeper than the ranges in this page.


https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384638   (Start Date 04 August 2026)


Account type: a hedging account is required.

Market Watch: XAUUSD must be visible (broker suffixes are detected automatically).

Risk presets

One input selects the risk profile. Lot sizes per strategy are pre-calibrated for each preset — nothing else needs to be tuned.

Preset Character Intended user
Conservative (default) Lowest position sizes, calibrated for shallow portfolio drawdowns Larger accounts, capital preservation focus
Moderate Mid-level sizing Balanced accounts
Aggressive Largest sizing, materially deeper drawdowns must be expected Smaller accounts, high risk tolerance

Approximate risk and return profile per preset. Return figures are derived from the backtest; drawdown ranges come from Monte Carlo stress testing of the portfolio at a two-year horizon, which gives a more conservative and more realistic estimate than any single backtest path:

Preset Historical CAGR (backtest) Expected max drawdown (Monte Carlo, 2-year)
Conservative about 23% per year 10-15%
Moderate about 44% per year 20-25%
Aggressive about 79% per year 35-40%

Read these numbers with care. All figures are simulated, not live, results, and future drawdowns can exceed the Monte Carlo ranges. The return column assumes that profits are never withdrawn and are always reinvested, which no real account does. Do not choose Moderate unless a 25% drawdown would be acceptable to you, and do not choose Aggressive unless a 40% drawdown would be acceptable. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Minimum account size

Recommended minimum account, to stay within the tested drawdown ranges given brokers' minimum lot requirements: 

Aggressive: 10 000 USD

Moderate: 15 000 USD

Conservative: 20 000 USD

Backtest summary (labeled, not live results)

MT5 Strategy Tester, "Every tick based on real ticks" modeling, real broker data with commission and the real one-sided swap. Each preset run appears in the gallery screenshots. The strategies themselves were built and validated on price history back to 2006; the tested window shown here is the more recent one, chosen on purpose.

These runs used one regulated broker's historical feed, commissions and swaps. Spreads, commissions, swap rates and server time differ between brokers and shift individual fills, so expect different figures elsewhere — which is why the live signal above exists.

Single-path backtest drawdowns understate risk: the Monte Carlo range for each profile is the planning number. In live use, withdraw profits periodically instead of compounding indefinitely. Past performance, simulated or real, does not guarantee future results.

To try the demo quickly, run the Strategy Tester with "1 minute OHLC" modeling — enough to see the portfolio place and manage trades, without downloading full tick data. It is a functional check, not a reproduction of the figures above.

Inputs, in the order they appear

Risk

  • RiskPreset (default: Conservative) — selects the sizing table: Conservative, Moderate or Aggressive. This is the only input most users should ever change.
  • ReferenceCapital (default: 20000) — the balance at which the published lot tables apply. Position sizes scale proportionally with Balance divided by ReferenceCapital. Leave at 20000 unless you deliberately want to re-anchor the sizing.

Execution

  • MagicNumber (default: 18812066) — identifies this EA's orders on the account. Change it only if another EA on the same account happens to use the same number.
  • SlippagePoints (default: 100) — maximum allowed price deviation for market executions, in points.
  • MaxOpenPositions (default: 0 = unlimited) — optional hard cap on the number of simultaneously open positions across the whole portfolio. In twenty years of testing the portfolio never exceeded 26 concurrent positions, so the cap is off by default.

Stop Loss

  • UseHiddenStopLoss (default: false) — keeps the working stop inside the EA instead of placing it at the broker. An emergency broker-side stop is still placed further away for protection.
  • HardStopMultiplier (default: 1.5) — distance multiplier for that emergency broker-side stop. Used only when the hidden stop mode is on.

Symbols

  • SymbolPrefix / SymbolSuffix (default: empty) — broker symbol naming adjustments. Both are auto-detected when left empty; fill them only if your broker uses unusual symbol names and auto-detection fails.

Advanced

  • TimeOffsetHours (default: 0) — manual correction, in hours, added to broker time to match the GMT+2/GMT+3 New York-close convention the strategies assume. Leave at 0 for standard brokers.
  • LogLevel (default: Trade) — journal verbosity. Trade logs order events; higher levels exist for troubleshooting.

Everything except RiskPreset is designed to be left at its default value.

Setup

  1. Attach the EA to any single chart (symbol and timeframe do not matter).
  2. Make sure XAUUSD is visible in Market Watch. Broker symbol suffixes (for example XAUUSD.m) are detected automatically.
  3. Allow algorithmic trading and keep the terminal running — a VPS is recommended for 24/5 operation.
  4. Choose your RiskPreset. Everything else can stay at defaults.

Launch pricing

The launch price is 899 USD. The price increases by 300 USD after every 10 copies sold, and it is never discounted — early buyers always keep the best price. If you want to evaluate the EA on a live account first, renting is available as a lower-cost option.

Ongoing stewardship

I run this portfolio on my own capital and continuously compare the live signal against the backtest's statistical expectations — using pre-defined bands, not month-to-month feelings. Maintenance updates (broker compatibility, execution improvements) are delivered through the Market's update mechanism and announced in the Comments section. What I will not do is quietly reoptimize the strategies after a normal losing stretch — that is exactly how curve-fitted products die. If live behaviour ever falls outside the pre-defined bands, I will say so openly in the Comments section and act on it transparently, with clear version notes.

Honest expectations

This is a wide portfolio on a single instrument. There will be losing weeks and losing months; the backtest itself contains them.

One characteristic is worth stating plainly, because you will meet it eventually. Every strategy here needs gold to move. When gold stops moving and price only drifts slowly, the whole portfolio goes quiet at the same time. Spreading risk across many strategies cannot remove a dependence they all share on the same market. In the twenty-year test, 2018 was exactly that year: the system traded normally all year and finished essentially flat. It did not blow up, and its drawdown that year was ordinary; it simply could not find anything to take. Expect a year like that from time to time, and judge the system over a full cycle rather than a quiet one.

No profitability is guaranteed. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose, and start on a demo account if you are new to automated trading.

Support is provided through the product Comments section and mql5.com messages.

The Veteran Army family

Veteran Army FX 13 currency pairs, H4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187339
Veteran Army Gold One market, XAUUSD This Product
Both share the same risk framework: you set the drawdown budget, the portfolio is sized to fit it.


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4.32 (53)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
专家
Golden Tree 是一款专为 Gold (XAUUSD) M1 设计的激进型 多周期 剥头皮 EA。 每个周期都是 独立的 。它使用一系列订单，并拥有各自的 TP 和 SL 。它采用 马丁格尔 系统。 该 EA 利用过去的 强烈重复规律 来建仓，以实现 较高的胜率 。 开始之前，务必阅读 博客文章 。 在 1:500 杠杆下， 最低 入金为 100 美元 。已 内置 自动手数 系统。 我建议使用 低点差 的 1:500 ECN 账户和 快速的 VPS 。 该 EA 每个图表至少需要 1000 MB（1 GB）可用内存才能正常运行。 此版本新增了可选的 交互式面板 、基于 ForexFactory 的新闻过滤器 以及 FTMO 自营交易模式 （每日亏损、最大亏损、新闻暂停）。均为可选项，默认关闭。 设置和参数文件： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168 信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/myxx/seller Sun 系列： Sun (EURUSD)： https://www.mql5.com/e
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3999.99 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA AI VEGA BOT 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，
EA Legendary Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (5)
专家
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
专家
AiQ Gen 2 – 更快。更智能。前所未有的强大。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 AiQ Gen 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 AiQ Gen 2为完全不同层次的速度而生。挂单是其优势的核心，使其能够在动能扩展之前精准定位，然后让自适应智能接管。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 AiQ Gen 2不会。 它记住每一个挂单设置、每次下单或调整背后的推理、为什么触发或为什么等待，以及市场的确切反应。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个围绕精准挂单执行构建的高速专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。AiQ Gen 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其选择能力，优化执行时机，并持续改进在实盘条件下的响应方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 AiQ Gen 2作为一个强大的独立系统运行，干净、精准且快速。对于希望进行可选生态系统集成的交易者，它也可以无缝接入Syna作为专属Agent，共享持久记忆并将其高速挂单优势贡献给更广泛的投资组合。
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
专家
SmartChoise Battery EA 是经典 SmartChoise Expert Advisor（v8.2）的精炼且稳定的延续版本。 用户手册可以通过我个人主页上的链接获取。 本版本保留了早期的神经逻辑和经典过滤系统，许多交易者正是因为其稳定、可预测的表现而认可它。它专为偏好原始交易节奏的用户打造，更注重清晰与简洁，而不是不断的功能变动。 Battery EA 集成了 SmartChoise 全套安全层、风险控制和回撤恢复机制，确保在各种市场环境下都能进行有纪律的交易管理。它同样兼容既有的保护逻辑，例如 Hard Stops、Daily and Weekly Limits、Equity Controls 和 Safe Mode，以在长期内维持账户的安全与稳定。 与较新的版本不同，此分支将保持逻辑固定，几乎无需维护，适合希望在不改变内部逻辑和参数行为的前提下，获得稳定表现的交易者。 简单来说，SmartChoise Battery EA 在保留原始 SmartChoise 引擎可靠性的同时，结合了先进保护系统带来的安全性，以及经过验证结构的简洁性，非常适合重视信任、掌控感和
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
精准、高效、稳定 不只是一个EA，而是一套完整的交易系统 PythonX M1 Scalper 是专为 XAUUSD 1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统，依托高频市场结构与价格行为逻辑，结合多重指标过滤，精准捕捉高胜率交易机会。 我们在 9 家全球主流经纪商平台上进行了长达十年以上的历史测试，每次初始资金仅为 $500，均取得卓越表现，最高净利润超过 $500,000 。 无马丁，无网格，逻辑公开，稳定可控。 智能进场逻辑 —— 多指标联合过滤系统 PythonX 的进场策略并非依赖单一信号，而是通过以下指标的组合分析，提升交易信号的质量与稳定性： 吞没形态识别（Engulfing Pattern） CCI趋势确认 RSI动量支持 EMA均线趋势过滤 成交量激增检测（Volume Spike） 即便部分过滤条件在设置中关闭，它们仍辅助其它条件判断，从而强化整套交易逻辑的协同过滤效果。 风控设置概览 固定止盈：170 点 固定止损：145 点 可开启或关闭 24 小时交易 可灵活选择交易日（周一至周五） 不使用马丁策略 不使用加仓网格 此策略的交易频率适中，注重稳定回报与可控风险的结合。
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
XAU Breakout Scalper MT5
Yassir Lamrichi
5 (4)
专家
告别危险的网格算法。转向逻辑驱动的黄金交易。 XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 是一款严格禁用网格和马丁格尔策略的交易引擎。它专为追求100%透明逻辑、非对称风险回报比以及符合评估期资金保护方案的交易者而设计。 PATH A：即插即用 (适合托管型交易者与忙碌的专业人士) 不想花几个小时运行回测和优化设置？您不需要这样做。我们为您分担繁重的工作。 以下是我们的预配置预设文件 (.set)，已针对不同的交易风格和风险偏好进行了精心优化。 只需 3 个简单步骤即可安装： **下载：**点击并从下方列表中保存您首选的 .set 文件。 **加载：**打开您的 MT5 平台，打开 EA 设置，点击“加载 (Load)”，然后选择下载的文件。 **设置风险：**选择您首选的风险类型（百分比、固定手数或固定金额），即可开始交易。 请在下方选择您的策略：  [ 点击此处下载 设置 (.set) ] 策略 A：组合型 (Supertrend + Zigzag) - 2026   [ 点击此处下载 设置   (.set) ]   策略 B：仅限 Zigzag - 2026
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
专家
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
专家
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
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Volume Trio
Seckin Erkut
指标
Three institutional lenses. One deterministic engine. Most tools show you one dimension of the market. This indicator fuses the three that professionals cross-check constantly — and makes them talk to each other on a single chart: WHERE — Session Volume Profile. Per-session horizontal profiles with POC, VAH/VAL and a shaded Value Area, split into buying vs. selling pressure. You see the levels the market has actually accepted — and the thin air pockets it hasn't. WHEN — CVD Pressure Divergence.
FREE
Prop Firm Circuit Breaker
Seckin Erkut
实用工具
Hard limits for prop firm and challenge accounts Prop firm rules are not suggestions. Breach the daily loss limit by one dollar and the account is gone, whatever the equity curve looked like an hour earlier. The problem is that the rule lives on the firm's server while your positions live in your terminal, and nothing in MetaTrader 5 connects the two. Prop Firm Circuit Breaker sits on one chart and watches the whole account. The name is literal: an exchange halts trading when a threshold is bre
FREE
Portfolio Correlation Desk
Seckin Erkut
实用工具
Read-only analytics for accounts running several EAs. Groups your closed trades by magic number and measures how much of their combined risk actually cancels out. Free measurement edition. The monitoring and alerting edition is Portfolio Command Desk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188884 The problem You run five Expert Advisors. Each backtest looked fine on its own. But the account does not trade five systems, it trades one portfolio, and no report in MetaTrader tells you how those sys
FREE
Veteran Army FX
Seckin Erkut
专家
Start with the loss, not the profit. First decide how deep a drawdown you are willing to sit through — 5-10%, 20-30%, or more — and then let the system go after returns inside that limit. That is the order Veteran Army FX works in. And because no one knows which pair will produce the next real move, it keeps watch over eleven of them at once on the H4 timeframe, both directions, instead of betting the account on a single chart. At a glance Markets: 13 FX pairs, long and short, on the H4 timefram
Volume Trio Multi
Seckin Erkut
指标
Volume Trio Multi is a three-layer market-structure tool for MetaTrader 5: session Volume Profile (POC, VAH/VAL, Value Area), a CVD volume-pressure histogram with a strict Regular divergence engine, and anchored VWAP with standard-deviation bands — extended with a watchlist scanner that runs all three across the symbols in your Market Watch. This is the Pro edition of my free indicator, Volume Trio. The base engine is identical, so this page describes only what Pro adds. For the three layers the
Portfolio Command Desk
Seckin Erkut
实用工具
Envelope monitoring for multi-EA accounts. Each magic number is watched against its own backtest; you get a traffic light on the chart and an alert only when a state changes. Includes the full free measurement layer. What it is You run several Expert Advisors on one account. This utility reads their closed history, groups it by magic number, and watches every system against its own backtest: a traffic light on the chart, and an alert only when a state actually changes. Underneath sits a full mea
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